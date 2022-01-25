Bernardeschi
Inter Milan is monitoring this Juventus star with an expiring contract

January 25, 2022 - 11:45 am

Federico Bernardeschi has entered the radar of Inter Milan as he continues to play without a new Juventus deal.

The Euro 2020 winner is one of several Juve players who would be free agents at the end of this season.

The club faces losing him and the likes of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado for free if they don’t hand them a contract extension soon.

Inter has become the top Italian club in the last two seasons and they would be confident about stealing Bernardeschi from the Bianconeri.

Sport Italia via Il Bianconero claims AC Milan and their city rivals, Inter are paying close attention to his future developments.

However, the report also adds that the former Fiorentina man has prioritised remaining at Juve and the Bianconeri are working towards handing him a new deal at the club.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi is one of our loyal servants, considering that he has rejected efforts to ship him out of the club on several occasions.

Even though he is not a starter, he still wants to remain at the Allianz Stadium, and that should be enough for him to earn a new deal at the club.

It would be embarrassing if we offer him a deal that is lower than what Inter would give him and he joins the Nerazzurri instead.

