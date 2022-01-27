Inter Milan is now ahead of Juventus in the race for Serie A forward

Juventus’ move for Dusan Vlahovic could see them miss out on Gianluca Scamacca.

The Sassuolo striker has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for some time now as he develops his talents with The Black and Greens.

Juve started paying attention to his development from last season when he was on loan at Genoa.

He has continued to do well at Sassuolo, and he could move to a top club soon.

Inter Milan has been Juve’s main competitor for his signature for some time now.

They also like his profile and want to add him to their squad.

Tuttosport claims Juve’s move for Vlahovic will now make it easy for the Nerazzurri to sign him.

It claims because the Bianconeri are focused on signing the Serbian, Inter is now leading the race for the Italian striker.

They want to sign him to prepare for the eventuality that Lautaro Martinez is wanted by a club that can pay up to 80m euros.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will solve most of our goal-scoring problems, but we are not lacking in alternative talents.

Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge haven’t been in top form, but they have the potential to do as well as Scamacca is doing now.

We don’t need to spend so much money on different attackers when we can develop the other options in our squad.