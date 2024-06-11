Inter Milan is competing with Juventus to sign Albert Gudmundsson, and the attacker is preparing to join either club.

His fine season at Genoa has made him one of the top players in Serie A, and the big clubs in the league are eager to acquire his services.

The Iceland international has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, but there is a good chance that he might stay in Serie A.

Juventus wants to add him to their squad as they rebuild under Thiago Motta’s management.

The Bianconeri aim to secure the attacker’s signature as soon as possible, but Inter Milan’s competition is formidable.

A report on Tuttojuve claims that the Nerazzurri are currently leading the Old Lady in the race for his signature.

Both Italian powerhouses consider him an important addition to their squads, and they will spare no effort to secure his services.

Juventus has some players to offload, and they might include some in their bid as sweeteners to reduce Genoa’s asking price for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Albert Gudmundsson has been in fantastic form in the league and could be a key player in Thiago Motta’s team.