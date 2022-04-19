Inter Milan is prepared to battle Juventus for a Serie A talent

Davide Frattesi is one of the exciting players being developed at Sassuolo at the moment, and he might become their next export.

Juventus signed Manuel Locatelli from the Black and Greens in the last summer transfer window, and they have a good business relationship with the Serie A club.

That should help Juve do more transactions with them in the summer. Will Frattesi move to Turin?

The midfielder is exciting to watch, and Juve will be happy to have him in their squad.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims they face serious competition from another Serie A club.

The report names Inter Milan as the other club that wants to sign him, and the Italian champions are also serious about adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Inter has been challenging Juve for dominance in the last few seasons, and they will feel they can beat the Bianconeri to signing the likes of Frattesi.

However, Juve remains the biggest club in Italy, and most players recognise that they are just going through a transition period.

That should help them sign Frattesi and others, but the midfielder might want to join a club that he can play regularly for, and that will play an important role in the next team he joins.