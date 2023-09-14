Juventus had shown interest in Real Betis star Luiz Henrique during the last transfer window but was unable to secure his services as their focus was primarily on offloading players rather than making new signings. However, it appears that they are determined to pursue him at the end of this season.

Real Betis is currently facing financial difficulties, making them open to selling their players, which could work in Juventus’ favour. Nonetheless, Juventus now faces competition from Inter Milan in the race to acquire Luiz Henrique, reports Tuttojuve.

Inter Milan has been active in acquiring promising talents across Europe, and they are poised to challenge Juventus for the signature of Henrique, who is highly regarded in his position in La Liga.

Henrique’s skill set aligns well with Juventus’ 3-5-2 formation, making him a suitable fit for their squad. However, Juventus will need to act swiftly to avoid losing out to Inter Milan in the pursuit of his signature. The competition for his services adds an element of urgency to their efforts.

Juve FC Says

Moving fast is the best way to win a transfer battle, and Juve has recently struggled to do so.

However, we expect that to change in the next transfer window as we should have more money available to make some signings and Luiz Henrique could come through the door.