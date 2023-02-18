Inter Milan is serious about signing Juventus defensive target

Juventus is facing serious competition from Inter Milan in their bid to add Chris Smalling to their squad at the end of this season.

The defender is running down his contract at AS Roma even though the Giallorossi wants him to stay.

Juve has been circling the former Manchester United man, who is now one of the most experienced defenders in the Italian top flight.

Smalling loves life in Rome, but the defender has kept the door open to also leave if Jose Mourinho’s side will not meet his demands.

This is good news to Juve. However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Inter Milan is also interested in him.

The Nerazzurri will rebuild their squad in the summer, with Milan Skriniar already leaving for PSG and they see Smalling as a player who can improve their defence.

Juve FC Says

Inter always wants to compete with us for new players and it is normal. However, we remain the bigger of both clubs and should convince Smalling to join us if we offer the same wages.

But we have many defenders on our books now and Smalling might feel he will not get the regular game time he needs in Turin.