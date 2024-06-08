Inter Milan aims to win the race for Albert Gudmundsson ahead of Juventus, with both Italian giants pursuing the Genoa star.

Gudmundsson was one of the best attackers in Italian football last season, playing a key role for Genoa.

Aware of the interest from several clubs, Genoa has set an asking price for his signature.

Juventus continues to work on the deal, aiming to secure his move to Turin over other suitors.

Inter Milan, fresh off winning the latest Serie A title, wants to further strengthen their team.

While they currently lead the race for Gudmundsson’s signature, a report on Tuttojuve claims that Inter Milan cannot sign him unless they make some sales.

They are struggling to offload players to generate the necessary funds to complete the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson is one of the finest attackers in the league and he seems good enough to make us better.

However, we have a bloated squad, and we must offload some of our attackers in the coming weeks before we make new signings.

Moise Kean and Filip Kostic will probably have to leave soon before we can focus on improving that part of our group.