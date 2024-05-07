Inter Milan is another Serie A club that wants to sign Joshua Zirkzee, but they are finding it challenging to compete with Juventus.

The Bianconeri seem to be the front-runner among Italian clubs to add him to their squad, and they are also facing competition from teams outside the country.

AC Milan also has an interest, but if Inter is also pursuing him, it will bother Juventus more than AC Milan’s interest.

The Bianconeri are now looking to ensure they maintain their lead in the race for Zirkzee, and they have been given a boost in that regard.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Inter Milan also wants to add him to their squad in the next transfer window.

However, they are struggling to compete due to Bologna’s asking price for his signature.

The report claims that his current club wants to sell him for 60 million euros, and Inter must make sales before they can add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

If Inter is not in the running for Zirkzee, then we have a good chance of winning the race for his signature.

The striker will be in fantastic form for us, but we have to offload one of our attackers to create room for him.

If Federico Chiesa leaves, he might partner with Dusan Vlahovic and improve our attack.