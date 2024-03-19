Inter Milan is gearing up to compete with Juventus for the signatures of two Serie A talents in the transfer market.

While Juventus has been diligently working to bolster their squad for the summer, several names have emerged on their shopping list.

Among Juve’s targets are Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli and Albert Guðmundsson from Genoa.

Both players have been performing admirably for their respective clubs and have caught the attention of the Old Lady.

Juve has had their eyes on Raspadori since his time at Sassuolo and remains interested in signing him in the summer if he continues to impress.

Although Guðmundsson didn’t shine in Genoa’s recent encounter with Juventus, he remains a target for the Turin-based club.

However, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Inter Milan is ready to challenge Juventus for the signatures of both players.

Despite boasting one of the strongest squads in Europe, Inter is committed to further enhancing their team, with both Raspadori and Guðmundsson on their radar.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori and Guðmundsson are doing well in the league and could be fine additions to our group.

However, we will have to vet them properly and only sign them if they are our best targets for those roles.