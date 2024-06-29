A Milan derby is brewing in the race for Adrien Rabiot’s signature as the midfielder enters the final two days of his contract at Juventus.

The Old Lady has offered Rabiot a contract extension for several weeks, but he has not responded to their offer.

This encouraged other clubs to join the race, and in the last few weeks, AC Milan has been serious about including him in their squad.

However, despite matching Juve’s offer and offering him a longer deal, his camp has not given them the green light.

Inter Milan has now joined the race, and Calciomercato reveals both clubs will fight for the Frenchman’s signature.

He is looking to leave Juve, having kept his options open, and it seems unlikely that the Bianconeri will improve their offer for his signature.

With no serious interest from outside Italy, Rabiot is expected to pick one of the Milan clubs if he decides the best thing to do is to leave Juve.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has kept us waiting for far too long, and we need to work on his departure now because he does not seem interested in staying.

Juve is too big for one player to hold us captive for a long time because we want him to stay at all costs.