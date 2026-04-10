Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Alisson Becker at the end of the current season as speculation grows over a possible conclusion to his Liverpool career, should he be allowed to leave. The Brazilian goalkeeper remains one of the most highly regarded players in his position and continues to attract interest from top European clubs.

There has been increasing discussion around potential departures from Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson also linked with moves away at the end of the season. This has led to further speculation that more experienced members of the squad could also move on, depending on how the club plans for the next campaign.

Interest from Italy Intensifies

Alisson has enjoyed a highly successful spell at Liverpool, winning two Premier League titles among several other major honours. His consistency and shot-stopping ability have established him as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, which explains why Juventus are keen to bring him in.

The Italian side is searching for a world-class goalkeeper who can immediately strengthen their squad. Alisson is viewed as fitting that profile, offering both experience and proven quality at the highest level. His reputation in European football makes him a priority target as they look to reinforce key areas.

Serie A Rivalry for His Signature

Some reports suggest that the Brazilian has opened the door to a potential move, although he is now also attracting interest from another Serie A club. According to Tuttojuve, Inter Milan has joined the race alongside Juventus in pursuit of his signature.

Inter Milan is reportedly considering changes in their goalkeeping department, with Yann Sommer potentially moving on in the summer. As a result, Alisson is seen as an ideal replacement due to his elite experience and consistency. This sets up a potential transfer battle between the two Italian giants as they look to secure his services at the end of the season.