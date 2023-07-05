Inter Milan joins Juventus to target Pereyra now he is a free agent

Roberto Pereyra, who recently became a free agent, has attracted interest from both Inter Milan and Juventus as he seeks a new club. Pereyra had previously been with Juventus from 2014 to 2016, where he played a pivotal role before moving on.

Now 32 years old, the Argentine attacker did not extend his contract with Udinese at the end of the previous season, opening up an opportunity for Juventus and other potential suitors to secure his services in the current transfer window.

A report from Football Italia suggests that Inter Milan is keen on acquiring Pereyra for their squad, while Juventus is also considering a reunion with the player. Both clubs believe that Pereyra could still make a valuable contribution to their teams, based on his past performances and the potential impact he could have if included in their respective squads.

Juve FC Says

We are moving on to greater things now and have targeted mostly young players in the last few transfer windows.

The club knows these experienced heads can also be very useful, but we do not need too many of them and Pereyra might struggle to get into the current Juve team.

We need to focus on our other younger targets before considering a move for a player who is getting old, like the Argentinian.