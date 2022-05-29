Inter Milan has joined the race for Federico Bernardeschi, who they see as an ideal replacement for Ivan Perisic.

Perisic would be a free agent in the summer after his heroics for Inter Milan this season.

The winger is being targeted by Juventus and Tottenham, but Inter wants him to stay.

The Nerazzurri is determined to keep hold of the former Bayern Munich player, but the competition for his signature is serious.

Calciomercato claims they are now considering players that can replace him, and one name on their shortlist is Bernardeschi.

The Euro 2020 winner is leaving Juve as a free agent, and Inter is hopeful he would move to San Siro at zero cost.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been one of our finest servants, but he should leave now as we rebuild.

It would be great if we swapped him for Perisic because the Croatian is more productive, and he has proved his class in this campaign.

We need players that will deliver from next season, and Bernardeschi cannot exactly be trusted.

However, we need to be prepared to offer Perisic a very enticing deal if we are serious about making him one of our summer arrivals.

This is because Tottenham is very likely to make him a very good financial offer, and footballers will always choose the team that pays them the most money.