Inter Milan has joined the race to sign Federico Chiesa as his future at Juventus remains uncertain.

The winger is no longer part of the Bianconeri’s plans, having delayed signing a new deal.

His current contract expires next summer, and he is too valuable for Juventus to allow him to leave as a free agent.

The Bianconeri want him to leave in this transfer window and have been waiting for offers for his signature.

Chiesa desires to move to a club in the Champions League, which explains why he did not consider AS Roma’s interest.

Napoli also wants to sign him, but he is not keen on moving there. Inter Milan could be an enticing option.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the Nerazzurri have made Chiesa an important transfer target, and they will do all they can to sign him, even if it means waiting until he becomes a free agent next summer.

Juve will not sell the attacker to Inter because of their rivalry, but if Chiesa runs down his contract, the Bianconeri will be powerless to stop him from joining them.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa needs to sign the contract that we have offered to him or leave the club this summer because it will be embarrassing to lose him as a free agent next year.