Inter Milan & Juventus days away from learning Supercoppa destination

Inter Milan and Juventus will play out this season’s Supercoppa Italiana, but where that will be played remains unconfirmed.

The two Italian sides are believed to favour the match being played on foreign soil due to the increased income that comes with that, while the FIGC have so far refused to agree due to issues over broadcasting rights in the Saudi Arabia.

Milan is believed to be the alternative option, which would therefore give the Nerazzurri home advantage in the tie, an occurrence which is not unknown in this competition in previous years.

The date is also yet to be set for the fixture, with the decision on where the fixture will be played likely to affect when this will be played also, and President Paolo Dal Pino has confirmed that a decision will be made this week.

He told Rai Radio(via SempreInter): “The CEO Luigi De Siervo was in Saudi Arabia last week, at the moment the alternatives are to play in Milan or in Saudi Arabia. This week we will have a Board of Directors and we will have to make a final decision. We will know after Thursday.”

I understand that in the financial climate that teams are lobbying for the better income, but it isn’t exactly ideal for fans in Italy to travel such a distance to watch the matchup in hope of seeing their side lift a trophy.

After the Coronavirus pandemic limited the opportunities for fans to catch a glimpe of their favourite side, it could have been nice to have this fixture played in Italy, but now we must hope for the two clubs not to get their wish for this to happen.

Do clubs have to prioritise income over fans at present?

Patrick