Inter are reportedly keeping an eye on Genoa defender Koni De Winter who is rose through the ranks of Juventus.

The defender started his career at the academies of Lierse and Zulte in his native Belgium before being poached by the Bianconeri in 2018.

He represented the club’s U17, Primavera and Next Gen squads before making a few appearances with the first team under the guidance of Max Allegri.

Koni De Winter left Juventus to join Genoa

The 22-year-old then spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Empoli, before joining Genoa in the following year on a deal worth 8 million euros. The Grifone eventually made the deal permanent, and the young centre-back is now considered a staple at the back.

This season, De Winter has made 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals in the process. He has also earned two caps with the senior Belgian national team

According to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Inter have enquired about the availability of the Belgium international.

As is often the case with Genoa, the management would be willing to sell for the right offer. The Grifone will be gunning for a sizable profit after developing De Winter from a mere prospect into a competent defender. Transfermarkt estimates the player’s value at 18 million euros.

Why Inter are interested in Koni De Winter

De Winter is blessed with strength, speed and a technical touch, making him an example of a modern defender.

The Belgian originally plays at centre-back, and has found success whether in a four-man defence or a three-man backline. Moreover, he can also play as a right-back when required.

It should be noted that De Winter isn’t the only Juventus youth product that has been linked to Inter in recent days, as the Nerazzurri have reportedly scouted Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, who is currently on loan (with an obligation to buy) at Venezia.