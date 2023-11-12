Tiago Djalo is among the players Juventus is considering signing at the end of the season. However, Inter Milan is also expressing interest in the defender, who currently plays for Lille in Ligue 1 and is set to become a free agent as his contract with the French club expires.

Lille doesn’t seem inclined to extend Djalo’s stay, creating an opportunity for him to secure a new club when his current deal concludes. Juventus, in need of new defenders, is eyeing Djalo, especially with the anticipated departure of Alex Sandro at the end of the season.

Despite the 23-year-old defender recently suffering a long-term injury, he is expected to make a recovery and reclaim his spot in the Lille team.

Calciomercato reports that Inter is actively pursuing Djalo, with the Nerazzurri working on the move behind the scenes. Inter aims to make strategic investments in the free-agent market at the end of the season, and Djalo is likely to be one of their targeted signings.

Juve FC Says

Djalo seems like a top player in the making, and his age means we can groom him into a fine defender on our team.

However, we need to be able to be more persuasive than Inter if we are to land the player.