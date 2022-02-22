Inter Milan leading Juventus in the race for 22-year-old Serie A midfielder

Juventus wants Davide Frattesi to become the next player that joins them from Sassuolo.

The young midfielder has been doing very well for the Black and Greens in recent campaigns.

He is one of the reasons Sassuolo has earned some impressive wins against the top Italian clubs in this campaign.

At 22, he has a lot of years ahead of him and he is almost certain to play at one of Italy’s big clubs soon.

Juve has been watching him and he could be added to Max Allegri’s squad at the end of this season.

However, the Bianconeri is facing serious competition for his signature from another club.

Calciomercato says Inter Milan also has a strong interest in his signature.

The report claims the Nerazzurri are even the leading club in the race.

They won the last league title and want to remain dominant in Serie A, which is one reason they will look to beat Juve to the signature of a top player like Frattesi.

Juve FC Says

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy and, understandably, Inter is working hard to retain the league title.

They know we are coming back to take the crown and the better the players we add to our squad, the more competitive we will be.

Eventually, Frattesi will have to choose his next club and he might favour a move to the Allianz Stadium.