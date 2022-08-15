Inter Milan legend says Juventus is behind two clubs in the Serie A title

Former Inter Milan star, Luis Suarez (born 1935), has named Inter and AC Milan as the main challengers for this season’s Scudetto title.

The Italian league season resumed at the weekend and Juventus will face Sassuolo tonight.

The Bianconeri has bolstered their squad with some fine players and we expect more to join them.

However, they have also lost the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt.

This means their team for this campaign will look very different from the last campaign.

Inter and Milan have also bolstered their squad in this market. They were the top two teams in the competition last season, and Suarez believes they will lead the others again this time.

The 87-year-old Spaniard said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Scudetto will be a year-long derby. Inter and Milan start on an equal footing, but they are very different. Inzaghi has the Lukaku-Lautaro duo and many motivations, and Pioli (has) a great game organization. Juve is a step below, like Rome, Naples, Lazio… For all of them, we have to wait for market developments, however. Maybe other big names like Di Maria arrive.”

Juve FC Says

It is always great when you are not considered the favourites to win a competition because that frees you up to play your game and no one expects anything from you.

This is especially good for the players because they can do their work without pressure from the media.