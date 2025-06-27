Inter Milan has out-earned Juventus at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as FIFA begins distributing participation earnings to clubs involved in the newly formatted tournament.

The expanded version of the competition features more teams from across the globe, with FIFA aiming to bring together elite clubs from every continent. Alongside increased prestige, the tournament now offers significant financial incentives for clubs, rewarding both performance and participation.

Inter Edges Juventus in Earnings

Italy’s two representatives, Inter and Juventus, have both progressed to the knockout stages, showcasing the strength of Serie A on the international stage. While both sides have impressed, Inter has managed to outperform Juventus in the financial aspect of the competition so far.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, FIFA will distribute a total of €451.6 million in participation bonuses among all the clubs involved, with European sides receiving the lion’s share of that amount. Real Madrid are reportedly the highest earners, set to receive €32.8 million. Inter follow as Italy’s top-earning club with €21.6 million, while Juventus will collect €19.7 million.

These figures reflect not only performance on the pitch but also the prestige and commercial pull of each club in global competitions like this.

Club World Cup

Performance Equals Profit

While simply qualifying for the tournament guarantees a financial reward, every win and draw brings additional income. Inter’s slightly better showing in the group stage accounts for the earnings gap between the two Italian clubs.

This should serve as motivation for Juventus moving forward. The deeper they go into the competition, the more they stand to gain, not just in terms of silverware, but financially as well. With knockout matches looming, there’s still time for Juve to close the gap and potentially surpass Inter’s earnings if they can string together more wins.

The Club World Cup may still be about football first, but it’s clear the financial stakes are higher than ever.