Juventus has been linked with a potential move for Piotr Zielinski as Napoli faces challenges in securing a new contract for the midfielder. Zielinski is set to become a free agent in the summer, making him a sought-after midfielder with no long-term commitment.

Negotiations between Zielinski and Napoli have reportedly hit a roadblock, raising the possibility of the midfielder parting ways with the club at the end of the season. Juventus is keen on bringing Zielinski to the team, reuniting him with Cristiano Giuntoli, who signed him during his time at Napoli.

However, Juventus is not the only Serie A side interested in Zielinski. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Inter is planning to discuss the midfielder’s potential transfer with his entourage during their upcoming match against Napoli. Inter aims to lay the groundwork for a summer assault and could explore the option of reaching a pre-contract agreement with the Polish international.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A and will be a top addition to our group.

Having featured prominently for a league-winning team, we expect him to waste no time in adjusting to the demands of playing for us if he moves to Turin.