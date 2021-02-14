Inter Milan man set to replace Paratici at Juventus

Players move every transfer window, but even non-playing staff are on contract and have to leave on the expiry of their deals.

Juventus has one of the most popular football executives in Italy, Fabio Paratici and this could be his final campaign with them.

While fans are bothered about the contract renewal of the likes of Paulo Dybala and other players at the club, Paratici has a deal with the Bianconeri that will expire at the end of this season.

The club hasn’t indicated an interest in giving him a new contract at the moment.

This has led to speculations about his future and the Italian journalist, Paolo Bargiggia has made a bombshell revelation on Twitter.

He claimed that Beppe Marotta will make a sensational return to Juventus at the end of this season and that would mean the end of Paratici’s time with the champions.

He tweeted: “For Valentine’s Day 2021 I give you this rather tantalizing scenario, almost better than the lovers’ party: at the end of the season Beppe Marotta returns to Juventus but asked that there be no more Paratici. First escapes from the Inter boat ?”

Paratici has been at Juventus since 2010 and has overseen much of the club’s success since that time.