Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi says his team regrets not taking the many chances they created against Juventus in the first half of their match yesterday.

The Nerazzurri were beaten by Juve in a hard-fought game, but they were arguably the best team in the first half.

In an open half, they carved Juve open several times, but they couldn’t score a goal. That left the Bianconeri with no option but to finish off the visitors in the second half of the game.

Both clubs have underachieved this season, so the game was expected to go either way. Juve did much better in the second half and earned a deserved win in the match.

After the game, Inzaghi said via Football Italia:

“We had a very good first half and you cannot go into the break on 0-0 in this stadium after that kind of a performance.

“That is where the regrets are. We started the second half well too, hitting the crossbar with Calhanoglu and then conceding on the counter-attack. We lost our unity a little, still had the chances to equalise and then conceded again.’

Juve FC Says

We didn’t do so well in the first half, but we showed remarkable character to defend well and avoid conceding.

That resilient defence prepared the ground for us to get the win eventually.

We have avenged one of the losses we suffered at the hands of Inter last season, hopefully, we will also win the reverse fixture.