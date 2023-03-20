Inter Milan manager complains about VAR in Juventus win

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi was unhappy with the manner Juventus scored their winner against his team last night.

Filip Kostic got the game’s only goal, but it seems Adrien Rabiot had handled the ball in the build-up.

However, after a lengthy review on VAR, officials allowed it to stand as there was no clear footage to penalise the Frenchman.

This was similar to an incident in Juventus’ game against Sampdoria involving the same player and Inzaghi is unhappy his team lost by a goal that could have been chalked off.

He said via Football Italia:

“There is a bitter sense of disappointment after a defeat that happened in this way.

“We had said that we would not speak again about this after Monza in January, because something very serious happened. Tonight, something just as serious happened.

“We conceded a goal that is unacceptable in the age of VAR. It is even more unacceptable and disrespectful to hear them say there wasn’t clear footage. We are bitter and ask for respect.

“Talking about the game as a coach is difficult after that. I saw 20 different images that show it was his arm.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect Inzaghi to be happy that his team lost, so this excuse is not unexpected.

The gaffer knows his side could have earned at least a point in the fixture if they were the better side, so his justification makes no sense.

We need to focus on our next games and ensure we win them because there will hardly be a more challenging fixture than this one.