Inter Milan may beat Juventus to exciting Serie A teenager

November 22, 2020 - 11:45 am

Nicolò Rovella has emerged as one of the most sought-after teenage talents in Italian football this season.

The 18-year-old has just broken through at Genoa, but he already looks like a star of the future and several teams are monitoring him.

Juventus is one of the teams that have been looking to land him and as he continues to develop well, the closer he inches towards a move to Turin.

The Bianconeri are, however, not the only team that is looking to sign him with Inter Milan also reportedly keen.

His current deal will expire at the end of this season and although he is one player that no team should allow to leave for free, there is a possibility that will be the case.

Corriere Dello Sport via Calciomercato claims that Inter knows of his contract situation and Antonio Conte’s men are keen to snap him up with an enticing offer.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal, he could join them for nothing in the summer.

However, the report also adds that he might agree to a new contract with Genoa that would have a low release clause so that his current team can earn some money if and when he eventually leaves them.

