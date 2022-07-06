Inter Milan must sell to sign Dybala plunging the transfer into doubt

Paulo Dybala has looked close to joining Inter Milan since it became news that he would leave Juventus.

The Argentinian was even negotiating to join the Nerazzurri for weeks, but he is now a free agent.

The former champions abandon his pursuit and added Romelu Lukaku to their squad.

Several reports say they still want to add him to their squad, but it seems very unlikely that the transfer will happen as the days go by.

Tuttojuve reports that the Milan side could still move for him, but they must sell.

Simone Inzaghi has a squad that is packed with attackers, and it would be too much for them to add Dybala.

Most of their current players are high-earners, so they will have to get rid of them before offering Dybala a suitable deal.

Juve FC Says

It is somewhat surprising that Dybala has not found a new home yet.

The Argentinian is one of the world’s best players and he has a good reputation.

We expected clubs to rush to add him to their squad as soon as he was released from his contract.

It is inconceivable to think he would be clubless this season, but it is now almost certain he will not get an offer that matches his demands.