Frattesi’s struggles at Inter present an opportunity for Juventus to reignite their interest and potentially add him to their squad. The midfielder’s desire for more game time aligns with Juve’s need for reinforcements, but negotiations with Inter are notoriously difficult. The Nerazzurri have consistently shown reluctance to engage in transfer business with Juventus, a club they see as a direct rival. This situation is no different, as Inter is reportedly determined to keep Frattesi out of Juventus’ reach.

According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have made an enquiry about Frattesi, but Inter have responded by setting a hefty asking price of €70 million. Interestingly, AS Roma, another potential suitor, would only need to pay €45 million to sign the midfielder. The inflated fee demanded from Juventus is seen as a deliberate attempt by Inter to deter them from pursuing the player.

While Frattesi could undoubtedly become an important asset for Juventus, paying €70 million for his signature appears excessive. The midfielder has potential, but such a fee seems disproportionate, especially when considering other pressing needs within the squad. Juventus must carefully weigh their options and avoid overpaying for a player who, despite his talent, has yet to fully establish himself at the top level.

Inter’s strategy to inflate the price for Juventus highlights the fierce rivalry between the two clubs. While Frattesi’s addition would strengthen the squad, Juventus should not yield to such demands and must approach the situation pragmatically. A more measured approach could help them find equally capable alternatives without compromising their financial position.