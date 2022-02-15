Inter Milan negotiating a loan-to-buy agreement for Juventus target

Juventus could miss out on the signature of Gianluca Scamacca after they cooled their interest in the Sassuolo striker recently.

The young Italian remains one of the finest players in Serie A, and has been tracked by them.

The Bianconeri watched him for most of last season, and they were still linked with a move for him at the start of this campaign.

However, they couldn’t agree with Sassuolo and they have since signed Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian will become their main goal-scorer, but they might have to replace Alvaro Morata at the end of the campaign, which could see them return for Scamacca.

But Todofichajes says the former Genoa loanee is also wanted by Inter Milan and the Nerazzurri are pushing to add him to their squad.

It claims they are already in talks with the Black and Greens over a move for the striker.

They want to sign him on loan with an obligation to make the transfer permanent at the end of the term.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is one of the finest players we can add to our squad and if we have no plans to keep Morata beyond this campaign, then we should move for him.

At 23, the Italian still has a lot of room for development, and the end of this season might be the best time to sign him.

However, we would need to prepare to offer him and Sassuolo a better deal.