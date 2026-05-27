Juventus have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Davide Frattesi, a player they have been monitoring for a considerable period and continue to highly regard.

The midfielder first emerged on the club’s radar during his time at Sassuolo, when several of Italy’s leading sides expressed strong interest in securing his signature. Frattesi’s performances at that stage of his career marked him out as one of the most promising midfield talents in Serie A.

Long-Term Juventus Interest

Although Juventus made efforts to sign him, Inter Milan ultimately won the race for his signature. Despite that setback, the Bianconeri have continued to follow his development closely and even explored a potential move last summer as they looked to strengthen their midfield options.

Frattesi has remained a player of interest for Juventus due to his energy, tactical intelligence, and ability to contribute both defensively and offensively in midfield areas. His profile continues to fit the type of dynamic midfielder the club values as they plan for future seasons.

Inter Open to Offers

Luciano Spalletti is also believed to be a strong admirer of the midfielder, having previously worked with him at international level with the Italian national team, where Frattesi delivered several impressive performances under his guidance.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are now willing to consider offers for the midfielder and have reportedly set an asking price of at least 20 million euros. The club are expected to make changes to their squad this summer and may need to generate funds through player sales in order to reinvest in new signings.

Frattesi is understood to be among the players who could be made available as part of that restructuring process, opening the door for potential interest from rival clubs.

A move to Juventus could appeal to the midfielder, as it would allow him to remain at a top-level club in Serie A while also working under a manager who is familiar with his strengths and how best to utilise his qualities in a competitive system.