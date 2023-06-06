Inter Milan overtaking Juventus in the race for coveted midfielder

Davide Frattesi is a highly sought-after player, and Juventus must act swiftly if they are serious about securing his signature in the current transfer window. The midfielder, currently playing for Sassuolo, is highly coveted and both Juventus and Inter Milan are competing for his services.

AS Roma has also expressed interest in acquiring Frattesi, adding further competition for his signature. Juventus cannot afford to delay their pursuit if they want to avoid missing out on the player.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Inter Milan is gaining an advantage in the race for Frattesi during this transfer window. The report indicates that the Champions League finalists are making significant progress in their efforts to bring the midfielder to their squad.

If Juventus fails to act promptly, Frattesi could find himself donning the blue and black of Inter Milan in the upcoming campaign. Therefore, Juventus needs to accelerate its pursuit of the player to secure his services before their rivals do.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi will eventually move to the club that offers the best terms to him and Sassuolo the fastest.

Juve knows how these things work, but until the club appoints a sporting director, it would be hard for them to make progress of any sort.

If they do not act fast enough, Frattesi will happily join the club that moves for him with a good offer.