Inter Milan prepares a 12m euros bid to beat Juventus to Thuram

Inter Milan is now set to beat Juventus to signing Marcus Thuram as they prepare to pay for his arrival in January instead of waiting for him to become a free agent.

The attacker is on the radar of top European clubs as he nears the end of his current deal at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Germans have decided to cash in on him while they can after he refused to sign a new deal, and several clubs are waiting to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

However, Calciomercato.it says Juve will miss out on his signature if they wait till then because Inter Milan is prepared to sign him for 12m euros next month.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a top striker and still very young, making him a good long-term investment we can make as a club.

The attacker has delivered some fine performances for Gladbach and the French national team, which means he is prepared to make the step up with us.

If we are serious about a move for him, we must make time to add him to our squad now, even if it means matching Inter’s offer, because it makes no sense to sit and watch them win the race for his signature.