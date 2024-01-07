The competition for Piotr Zielinski is intensifying as Juventus and Inter Milan vie for the signature of the Polish midfielder.

Zielinski is set to become a free agent in the summer after opting not to extend his contract with Napoli. Having played a pivotal role in Napoli’s success in the league last season, he has consistently been one of Serie A’s top midfielders.

While Juventus is hopeful that their Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who previously acquired Zielinski for Napoli, might facilitate the signing, it appears that Inter Milan is currently leading the race.

Calciomercato reports that Inter is preparing an offer of 5 million euros per season for four terms for the former Udinese player. With the abolishment of the Growth Decree, the total value of the offer would amount to 40 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski is a top player, so it is not a surprise that he has caught the attention of Inter Milan.

He will pick one of the clubs to join, and if we win the league, that could help make him move to Turin.

For now, we must stay close to his entourage and ensure we try all we can to convince them to choose us.

We have other alternative targets and should move for any if Zielinski chooses Inter.