Inter Milan prepares new deal for their star man, here’s why it concerns Juventus

Inter Milan are looking to tie down Lautaro Martinez to a new long-term deal after they managed to keep him away from the clutches of Barcelona this summer.

The 22-year-old has already scored three league goals this season and he remains one of the best strikers in Europe.

The Milan side is keen to ensure they have secured his future with teams expected to come for him again in the next transfer window, but one condition in his new deal will worry Juventus.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Italians hope to tie him down to the new deal until 2025 and that they will include an anti-Juve clause in the deal that will see the Bianconeri pay 175m euros if they want to sign him.

There will also be a release clause for other teams to pay to free him from his contract, it will be significantly lower than what Juve will have to pay.

Juve has been the top side in Italy for some years now and they have won the last nine consecutive league titles.

Inter Milan will not want to strengthen their rival with one of their best players and if that happens, they will ensure they make good money from the business.