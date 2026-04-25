Juventus has contemplated bringing Tarik Muharemovic back to the club, but no final decision has been made, and that delay could prove costly as Inter Milan works hard to add him to their squad.

The defender has been in excellent form for Sassuolo since joining them when they were in Serie B last season from Juventus Next Gen. His performances have strengthened his reputation, and he is now being viewed as one of the young talents Juventus may have allowed to leave too soon.

Muharemovic continues to develop impressively with the black and greens, attracting increasing attention from clubs monitoring his progress.

Inter Milan pushes for Muharemovic

Juventus included a buy-back clause in the agreement when he left, giving them the option to bring him back in the future. However, according to Calciomercato, Inter Milan is currently leading the race for his signature.

The report states that Inter have been watching the defender closely since the start of the season and have now decided that he is worth a serious move. His growth, consistency and potential have reportedly convinced them to accelerate their interest.

Juventus risk missing out

It is also claimed that Inter have already reached an agreement with the player’s entourage and will now look to secure a club-to-club deal in the coming weeks.

That would leave Juventus facing questions over whether they acted quickly enough to activate their buy-back option, particularly given the player’s strong development since leaving Turin.

Even if the transfer goes through, Juventus would still benefit financially because a sell-on clause was included in the original agreement, guaranteeing them a share of any future move.

While that would soften the blow, missing the chance to re-sign a promising defender who came through their own system could still be viewed as a setback. Muharemovic’s progress at Sassuolo suggests he has the quality to compete at a higher level, and Juventus may regret not moving sooner if Inter complete the deal.