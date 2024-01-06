Inter Milan was initially the favourites to secure Tiago Djalo weeks ago, but Juventus has now surpassed them.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring Djalo since last season and view the Portuguese star as a valuable addition to their team.

Juve initially aimed to sign him for free in the summer, similar to Inter Milan’s approach, from Lille. However, Juventus has altered its strategy, opting to pursue his signing this month.

Knowing that Inter is also seeking to secure him as a free agent, Juventus wants to finalise the deal in January. Reports suggest that Juventus is willing to offer some financial compensation to Djalo’s current club to facilitate an early release.

Inter is aware of this development, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, the Milan club does not intend to compete with Juventus for his signature. Instead, they plan to wait and see if they can secure his services for free in the summer, without countering Juventus’ efforts to pay Lille for an early release this month.

Juve FC Says

We need to do something different to get ahead of the competition from Inter Milan, and offering to pay some money to Djalo is smart.

We can even enjoy some contributions from him in this second half of the season if we pull off the transfer this month.

But it remains unclear if he wants to join us and if we will offer him good enough pay to make the move happen.