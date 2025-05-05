Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring Juventus midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is currently on loan at Venezia.

The 24-year-old is a native of Piedmont who joined Juve’s academy at a tender age. He made his way through every age section before embarking on several loan experiences.

The midfielder sustained an injury during his time at Parma which derailed his career progress, but he’s been eager to make up for lost time.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia impressing at Venezia

Caviglia spent the previous campaign with Max Allegri’s first team, acting as Manuel Locatelli’s understudy in the Regista role.

However, the arrival of Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners prompted a midfield exodus, and the Italian ended up signing for Venezia on loan with an obligation to buy.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the player as already triggered the purchase clause, so he will certainly complete a permanent transfer to the Lagunari in the summer.

Nevertheless, the deep-lying playmaker might not dwell too long in Venice, especially if the club gets relegated at the end of the season.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Caviglia has several suitors in Serie A, with Inter becoming the latest club to send scouts to watch the player in action.

Inter Milan interested in Juventus youth product

The source reveals that the reigning Italian champions scouted the midfielder in the 1-1 draw against Torino on Friday.

Genoa and Bologna are also keeping tabs on the Juventus youth product, claims the report.

Caviglia’s expected sale would also generate a small profit for the Bianconeri who reserved themselves a 10% sell-on fee.

Nevertheless, Juventus fans would certainly loathe to see their former Primavera captain donning Inter’s black-and-blue stripes.

This season, the Oasta native has contributed with four goals and three assists in 32 Serie A appearances.