Inter Milan sell-out ticket for Coppa Italia match against Juventus

Inter Milan has sold out the 60,000 tickets allocated for the Coppa Italia semi-final match between them and Juventus, per a report on TuttoJuve.

The Nerazzurri have a very busy April, which will see them face Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinals before playing Max Allegri’s men.

Juve has defeated Inter in two league games this season and the black and whites would be keen to also win the Coppa Italia tie, which hands them a good chance of ending this season with a trophy.

However, they know Inter will make life challenging for them, and the fans who have bought the ticket will cheer their team on in the fixture on the 26th of April.

Over two legs, Juve will be confident they can secure a ticket to the final, but they must be prepared for a hostile reception at San Siro.

Juve FC Says

Facing Inter Milan is one game our fans want to attend if the fixture is being played at the Allianz Stadium and it is the same for the Inter faithful.

They know the black and whites are their team’s most important opponents in domestic football, and if they win, it gives them some bragging rights.

However, Juve players are used to performing in all kinds of atmospheres and should still get the job done.