Inter Milan seriously battling Juventus for quality Serie A youngster

February 28, 2022 - 3:15 pm

Davide Frattesi is the latest young player from Sassuolo that is catching the attention of top Italian clubs.

The Neroverdi are one of the best clubs to develop talents and they have been attracting teams from all over Europe.

They sold Manuel Locatelli to Juventus in the last summer transfer window and still have many stars the Bianconeri like.

Frattesi is one of Juve’s key targets and he is proving he can be an exciting buy with his performances this season.

However, Inter Milan has also been watching him intently and they will push to add him to their squad.

The Nerazzurri want to retain their league title and dominate in Serie A as Juve did before last season.

They will challenge Max Allegri’s men for the best players and Fichajes.net says they are very serious about a move for Frattesi.

They see the 22-year-old as a player that will add value to Simone Inzaghi’s squad and will do everything to get his signature.

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan’s title triumph last season and impressive performances in this campaign mean they will be confident about competing with Juve anywhere.

However, we remain arguably the biggest club in Italy, and that should help us beat them to any player.

Frattesi might only choose to join them if the prospect of enough playing time is much better there.

