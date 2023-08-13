Juventus’ slowness in making moves for their transfer targets will continue to cost them in this transfer window as Fabrizio Romano confirms Carlos Augusto might be on his way to Inter Milan.

The Brazilian has been considered the heir to Alex Sandro at Juve and the Bianconeri have been interested in him since last season.

Fans were expecting him to eventually join the Old Lady in this transfer window, but Inter seems to have won the race.

Romano claims they have secured a verbal agreement to add him to their group in a deal worth €13m plus add-ons.

He would initially join the Milan club on loan, but the fee to make the transfer permanent is mandatory.

Juve FC Says

Yet another player has just been stolen from us and fans would be wondering when this will all end and we can successfully sign someone new in this transfer window.

This focus on making sales before purchases will leave us with only players who are not good enough for us by the end of the transfer window.

As arguably the biggest club in the country, it is getting embarrassing and we have to start taking action as soon as possible.