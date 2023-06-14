Inter Milan set up meeting to sign Frattesi ahead of Juventus

Inter Milan is putting in significant effort to secure the services of Davide Frattesi, who is set to depart from Sassuolo. However, their pursuit of the midfielder has created a head-to-head competition with Juventus.

Frattesi is widely regarded as one of the top talents in Serie A, and Juventus sees him as a player who can enhance their current options. Recognising his potential, Inter Milan also holds Frattesi in high regard and is actively working towards acquiring him for their squad. This puts them in direct competition with Juventus, who are also in the advanced stages of securing his signature.

According to a report from Football Italia, Inter Milan held a meeting with Sassuolo directors yesterday evening, with the main agenda being discussions about Frattesi’s future. The report suggests that Inter Milan is aiming to gain an advantage over Juventus and other interested parties by swiftly adding the Italian international to their squad in the current transfer window.

Both Inter Milan and Juventus are actively vying for Davide Frattesi, with Inter making a concerted effort to secure his services ahead of their rivals. The battle for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming days as both clubs strive to bolster their squads for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

This transfer window offers all the top clubs around Europe the best chance to bolster their squad again and Inter wants to do that exactly.

The Nerazzurri have also watched Frattesi, so Juve must be careful not to lose him to them and that means acting super fast to reach an agreement over his signature.