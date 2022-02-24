Inter Milan show strong interest in long-time Juventus strike-target

Inter Milan are reported by TuttoJuve to be eyeing a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, a player linked with Juventus for some time.

We are believed to be have shown strong interest in his signature previously, and also believe he would be suited to the Italian division, and news that Inter have emerged as potential suitors will be some blow.

We may well have to consider increasing our efforts to land the City star, who has struggled for regular first-team football in recent terms.

Pep Guardiola appears to prefer to play without a natural striker, much like Liverpool and Chelsea have in recent seasons also, and he has even used Jesus in a wider role in order to play with that false nine that he enjoys.

Gabriel has always showcased his ability, albeit without getting the nod to start for an extended period of time, and helping him reach his potential ceiling would reap tremendous rewards.

I believe Jesus would be a great option to line up alongside Vlahovic in attack, and he could potentially be eyed as an alternative to Paulo Dybala, who is currently out of contract this summer, while his injury absences can leave us short of options at times.

Can you imagine Jesus flourishing in Turin?

Patrick