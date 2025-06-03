Juventus are facing growing competition from Inter Milan for two of their top transfer targets, as the Nerazzurri aim to strengthen their attack with both Jonathan David and Rasmus Højlund. The Bianconeri are actively pursuing options to refresh their frontline, especially with the anticipated departures of Dušan Vlahović and Randal Kolo Muani during the upcoming summer window.

Neither Vlahović nor Kolo Muani appears to be part of Juventus’s long-term plans, and the club is preparing to reshape its attacking options. Bringing in new forwards has become a priority, but the club may need to act swiftly, with Inter also in the race for the same targets.

Juventus Face Competition for Key Targets

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have a genuine interest in signing both Højlund and David, but they will need to fend off Inter Milan, who are also determined to reinforce their strike force. The report suggests that the Bianconeri will not have a clear path to either player, with competition intensifying as the transfer window approaches.

Højlund, currently at Manchester United, could be available as the club looks to rebuild under Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach is reportedly eager to restructure the squad to align with his vision. While United possess several talented players, Højlund may be allowed to leave for the right fee, especially if his profile does not fit into Amorim’s tactical plans.

Jonathan David, meanwhile, has become a free agent following his departure from Lille. His next destination appears likely to be in Serie A, where both Inter and Napoli have shown interest in securing his signature. Juventus are also keen, though their ability to offer a compelling project may prove decisive.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Balancing Incoming and Outgoing Transfers

Juventus will need to resolve its current attacking situation before welcoming new signings. The departures of Vlahović and Kolo Muani would open space for reinforcements, both in terms of squad composition and financial flexibility.

Both Højlund and David are viewed as players capable of making an immediate impact in Turin. However, Juventus must navigate the challenge of selling existing forwards and outmanoeuvring rivals like Inter to secure their targets.