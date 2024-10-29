In a dramatic 4-4 draw between Juventus and Inter Milan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu was relegated to spectator status due to an injury. Despite his absence from the pitch, the Inter midfielder closely followed his team’s progress in what proved to be one of the most thrilling matches of the Serie A season. Juventus showcased remarkable resilience, rallying from a two-goal deficit late in the game to secure a draw, thanks in large part to the performance of substitute Kenan Yildiz. Yildiz, brought on in the second half, energised the Juventus offence and played a pivotal role in reversing the game’s momentum.

Inter Milan had approached the fixture as favourites, particularly given their role as defending champions and Juventus’s recent loss to Stuttgart. However, Juventus came in with something to prove, showing that they could still compete with the best in the league despite being considered underdogs. The match revealed Juventus’s resilience and readiness to bounce back, a response that spoke volumes about their mentality under manager Thiago Motta. Juventus’s ability to make such a comeback against a strong opponent has solidified their reputation as a top contender this season, showing that they are unwilling to back down from any challenge.

Reflecting on the game, Çalhanoğlu admitted it was an even matchup where neither side had a clear upper hand. He recognised that both teams had numerous scoring opportunities that could have shifted the result further in either direction. As he remarked, “We could have maybe scored 7-8 goals, but they could have scored as well,” as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. His comments illustrate the tense and open nature of the game, with chances aplenty for both sides, ultimately resulting in the eight-goal spectacle.

Juventus’s comeback was not only crucial for morale but also highlighted their tactical depth, especially with young players like Yildiz stepping up. The Bianconeri proved they could keep pace with Inter Milan, a team many expected to dominate, and this performance gave their fans much to celebrate.