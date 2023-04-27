Inter Milan star gives the reason why they previously lost to Juve

Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco reckons scoring had been the problem in their previous three matches against Juventus this season.

The Bianconeri have just been eliminated from the Italian Cup, which was one of their best ways to end this term with a trophy.

Ahead of the second leg last night, Juve fans and players had been confident their side would earn a win.

This is because they were unbeaten in three previous meetings against the Nerazzurri this season, winning two.

However, when it mattered the most, Inter won, just as they did in the final of the Coppa Italia last season and the Super Cup.

After the game, Dimarco said via Tuttojuve:

“In the last three games with Juve we only missed the goal, but tonight we did it and we brought home a victory we wanted. For a month and a half I played with an injury, at some point I couldn’t take it anymore and I tried to recover the condition. I’m fine now and I’m 100% for the latter part of the season”.

Juve FC Says

Inter won when it mattered the most, which is sad because we needed to win that cup.

We now have to win the Europa League, which is much harder to achieve and our players must get back to winning soon.