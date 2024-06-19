Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries has admitted that in football, no one knows what the future holds when asked if he could ever play for Juventus.

Juve and Inter share a serious rivalry, and one of the quickest ways to tarnish your legacy at one of the clubs is to join the other after playing for one.

Dumfries is in talks to sign a new contract with Inter Milan and maintains that he is happy at the Milan club.

However, the fullback is also open about his future and acknowledges that he does not have much control over the twists and turns it might take.

Speaking about the possibility of joining one of Inter’s biggest rivals, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Would I go to Milan or Juve? As I’ve already said, I love Inter but in football you never know. Although I repeat, I’ve never thought about it because I don’t want to leave.”

Juve FC Says

Dumfries is one of the finest defenders in the country, but it would be tough for us to snatch him from Inter Milan.

They will do all they can to prevent him from joining us, and we should probably not consider a move for him for now.