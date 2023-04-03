Inter Milan star says they will not allow losses to Juventus to affect them

Juventus has defeated Inter Milan twice this season and both clubs meet again in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Inter defeated Juve to win the competition last season and also won the Super Cup ahead of the black and whites.

These cup games are tricky and seem to favour Inter when both clubs meet.

Because they have lost to the Bianconeri twice already this season, people might think Juve has the upper hand. But the Nerazzurri star, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, insists they will not allow those losses to affect them.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“There is anger but there must also be serenity. We must not think of the two league defeats that we suffered against Juventus and go there like crazy; we will have to be calm and think about playing our game”.

Juve FC Says

The game would be between two of Italy’s most successful clubs, so we cannot be too confident in ourselves.

Even though we won the previous two meetings between both clubs this season, a cup match is usually different. We must show we mean business by putting in an even better performance against them again.

If the boys get their acts together, we can beat Inter and probably win the competition as well.