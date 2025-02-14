Inter Milan is facing a battle to get Marcus Thuram and Marko Arnautovic fit ahead of their crucial match against Juventus this weekend. With Napoli looking nearly unstoppable in the Serie A title race, Inter must secure a victory over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, something they failed to achieve in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

In that encounter, Inter was in control with a 4-2 lead, but they allowed Juventus to make a dramatic comeback, with the game ending 4-4 in front of a stunned San Siro crowd. Inter will be hoping to make amends in Turin and claim all three points to boost their ambitions for the season.

Inter’s fans are eager for the team to rebound, but the task is made even more challenging with the absence of key players. Juventus enters the game in good form, having won their last three matches, though many remain unconvinced by their performances. Despite that, Juve will pose a significant challenge to Inter, who will need a fully fit squad to maximise their chances of success.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

At the moment, however, Inter is missing some key players, including Thuram and Arnautovic. Tuttomercatoweb reports that both players trained away from the team in their latest session, raising doubts about their fitness for the match against Juventus. This could leave Inter with gaps to fill in their lineup, but their squad remains formidable even in the absence of these stars.

Inter Milan is a strong team, and regardless of which players are missing, they can still hurt Juventus. The Bianconeri will need to remain focused and not underestimate their opponents, giving them the full respect they deserve. Juventus must be prepared for a tough challenge, as Inter will be determined to make up for their previous disappointment against the Old Lady.