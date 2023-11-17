Inter Milan has suffered a significant injury setback ahead of their upcoming match against Juventus after the international break. Football Italia reports that Alessandro Bastoni, a key defender for Inter, has allegedly sustained an injury during training with the Italian national team this week and has been sent back home from international duty.

The absence of Bastoni will be a notable blow for Inter, as he is considered one of their best players and a key figure in their defensive setup. His unavailability could impact Inter’s defensive solidity and overall performance in the crucial clash against Juventus.

For Juventus, this news could be seen as an opportunity to capitalise on Inter’s defensive setback and aim for a positive result in their pursuit of staying on top of the league standings after the fixture.

Juve FC Says

Inter will miss Bastoni because he is one of their most important players, but they have a big and strong squad, so we must not consider them weak if he does not play.

They have so much depth in every spot on their team and will give us a tough game regardless of who plays or who does not.

We must be prepared to win at all costs, and this is the mindset that can help us to win the game.