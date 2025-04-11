Inter Milan has emerged as Juventus’ main challenger for the signature of Jonathan David, with the striker’s contract at Lille nearing its end.

The French club has seemingly accepted that they will lose the Canadian international, with reports indicating that they consider him mentally detached from the team due to ongoing speculation over his future. With his contract running down, David is now free to negotiate with potential suitors, yet Juventus have yet to take action in securing his signature.

The Bianconeri face some important decisions this summer, including the futures of Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani. Juventus must offload at least one of the strikers, but as of now, a decision has not been made regarding either player. This uncertainty could impact their ability to move swiftly in securing David, allowing Inter Milan to potentially beat them to the punch.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

As reported by Tuttojuve, Inter Milan has already taken proactive steps in their pursuit of the Lille forward, offering David a contract proposal worth €5 million net per season for the next five years. The Serie A side believes this offer is competitive enough to tempt the striker into making the move, and they are eager to reach an agreement before Juventus can present an offer of their own.

David’s record at Lille speaks for itself. The striker has been a standout performer both domestically in Ligue 1 and on the European stage, and he would represent a fantastic addition to any team. Juventus, if they manage to secure his signature, would be adding a player capable of making an immediate impact in their attacking line.

However, Juventus must act quickly. Players of David’s calibre, especially when available on a free transfer, do not stay on the market for long. Inter’s early approach could leave the Bianconeri with limited time to match their offer. Juventus must make decisive moves if they are to bring David to Turin next season.