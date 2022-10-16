Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season.

The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him.

Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them. He plays for Borussia Monchengladbach and has been a standout performer at the Bundesliga club this term.

Fortunately, his deal runs out at the end of the season, which would make it easy for the Bianconeri to sign him.

They can agree on a pre-contract with him in the winter and get their man as soon as the 2022/2023 campaign finishes.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Inter Milan is now considering a move for him too.

His playing position has been a problem spot for them this term, and they will compete with the Bianconeri to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Bensebaini is one of the finest players in his position who would be free in the summer, so it is natural that several clubs want to sign him.

However, we must be prepared to compete and show Inter we remain the top side in Italy regardless of our present form.